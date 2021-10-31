News Briefs

North Carolina tax preparer sent to prison for fraud conspiracy
GREENSBORO — A North Carolina tax return preparer was sentenced to nearly two years in prison for conspiring to defraud the IRS, prosecutors said.
Court documents and statements made in court showed that from 2012 through 2017, Andrea Pasley of Durham conspired with two others to prepare fraudulent tax returns, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of North Carolina.
Returns prepared by the conspirators claimed false education credits or dependents or manipulated the clients’ income to qualify for larger earned income tax credits, the news release said. Under the scheme, some clients were charged up to $3,000 for preparing returns.
Based on an analysis of the falsely claimed education credits, the conspirators caused a tax loss of approximately $1.2 million, officials said.
The co-conspirators, Karen Jones and Audrey Odom, also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud the IRS and were sentenced earlier this year to 22 months and 15 months in prison, respectively, for their roles in the conspiracy.
In addition to prison, a judge ordered Pasley to serve three years of supervised release and to pay approximately $1,264,493 in restitution to the U.S.
Shooting victim dies Sunday; Greensboro police release his identity
A man shot early Sunday morning has died from his injuries, Greensboro police said in a news release Sunday afternoon.
Police identified him as Mark Anthony Dickerson Jr., 40, of Greensboro.
Officers responding to a report of a "man down" in the 300 block of Edwards Road at 1:11 a.m. Sunday found Dickerson suffering from a gunshot wound.
The department is now investigating the incident as a homicide.
The investigation is continuing, police said.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.