Governor Cooper Appoints Superior Court Judge for Durham County

RALEIGH - Gov. Roy Cooper has appointed the Honorable Judge Shamieka Rhinehart to serve as Superior Court Judge in Judicial District 14A, serving part of Durham County. She will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable Orlando Hudson.

“I’m impressed with Judge Rhinehart’s leadership on the District Court bench and in her community,” Governor Cooper said. “I know she will continue her strong service for the people of Durham in this new role.”

Judge Rhinehart is currently a District Court Judge in Judicial District 14, serving Durham County. Previously, she was an Assistant District Attorney in Durham County and an attorney at Browne, Flebotte, Wilson, Horn & Webb, PLLC. Judge Rhinehart earned her Bachelor of Arts at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and her Juris Doctor at the North Carolina Central University School of Law.

NCAE Comments on Parents’ Bill of Rights Legislation

RALEIGH – North Carolina Association of Educators President Tamika Walker Kelly spoke before the Senate Education Committee today against the so-called Parents’ Bill of Rights legislation. Kelly is available for interview on this and other issues currently before the state legislature. The following quote is an excerpt from Kelly’s public comment before the committee:

“All are welcome. That is a core belief and tenet of our NC Public Schools. Instead, this bill tells portions of our community, especially those who are LGBTQ+, that they are not welcome. Many of the provisions proposed by this bill’s authors aren’t even necessary because it includes rights parents already have or changes already codified into North Carolina law. This bill attempts to undermine what we know to be true: that parents trust their child’s public school and their child’s teachers. At the end of the day, this Parents’ Bill of Rights does nothing to address the very real issues facing our state’s education system. Instead of this bill, we should be working to pass bills that ensure every public school student, parent and educator has the fully funded, fully resourced public school they deserve.”

NCAE is the state’s largest education advocacy organization for public school employees, representing active, retired and student members.

14-year-old shooting victim dies in Greensboro

ANNETTE AYRES

GREENSBORO — A 14-year-old who was shot in Greensboro on Sunday afternoon has died and police have opened a homicide investigation.

Officers responded just after 5 p.m. to a call about an assault in the 2000 block of North Church Street. They arrived to find the teen with life-threatening injuries.

The teen was taken to a local hospital, according to a news release from Greensboro Police. A department spokeswoman, Josie Cambareri, said in an email Wednesday that the teen died Tuesday and that the shooting Sunday occurred inside an apartment complex.

The department did not provide the teenager’s name or gender, or say if the teen lived in the apartment complex.

Police have identified persons of interest in the case and are not searching for additional suspects. The department would not say if this was a domestic situation or release any details about what led to the shooting.

Greensboro has experienced at least one other fatal shooting this week.

A 21-year-old Greensboro man was found shot to death early Monday and authorities have charged an 18-year-old with murder.

Police identified the victim as Quantell Tehmel White.

Officers were called around 7:30 a.m. to the area of St. Croix Place, off West Friendly Avenue, where they found White with the gunshot wound.

Kaylee Gene Abagail Utt Turnipseed, 18, of Greensboro has been charged with first-degree murder in the case, police said in a news release Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information about these cases is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

Update: Human remains found in vehicle pulled from Lake Norman

SARAH C. JOHNSON

Human remains were found in a vehicle pulled from the waters of Lake Norman near Sherrills Ford on Wednesday. The vehicle is linked to a 2008 Catawba County missing person case, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

The vehicle is a 1996 Ford Thunderbird belonging to Tina Martin, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The human remains found inside this vehicle have not been identified. Martin’s family has been notified, the release said.

Investigators are in contact with the N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and will seek to have a DNA analysis of the remains completed, the release said.

The circumstances surrounding Martin’s disappearance remain under investigation, the release said.

Martin was last seen at her Catawba County residence on Feb. 13, 2008. Martin was 43 at the time of her disappearance, the sheriff’s office said.

Officials were alerted to a car in the lake waters on Monday morning by a fisherman using a sonar device to detect fish, Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Aaron Turk said. The fisherman noticed an object that resembled a car and reported it.

The Sherrills Ford Terrell Fire Rescue confirmed a vehicle was in the water using a submersible robot on Monday, the release said. Turk said a diver confirmed the car matched the description of Martin’s car. On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office sent a crew to remove the vehicle from the water, Turk said.

Once the car was pulled from the water, deputies were able to verify it was Martin’s Thunderbird, Turk said.

The car was located near a bridge over the Mountain Creek area of Lake Norman off of Mount Pleasant Road, Turk said. The water was approximately 26 feet deep, Turk said.