News Briefs

One killed early last weekend in shooting at Cheetah Club in Greensboro

A 39-year-old Greensboro man shot early Friday at the Cheetah Club on Guilford College Road has died, police said.

Officers responded about 1:20 a.m. Friday to a report of a firearm being discharged at 626 Guilford College Road and found Brandon Jaquay Crawford with a gunshot wound, police said in a news release. He was taken to a local hospital and later died, police said.

Police did not release information on what led up to the shooting or a possible motive and said they have no suspect description.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also submit tips through the P3tips app or website. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

Hope Mills man charged in Sunday shooting that led to death of Greensboro man

A Hope Mills man has been charged with murder and kidnapping in shooting on Whisperwood Court that led to the death of a Greensboro man.