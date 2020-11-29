News Briefs

One killed early last weekend in shooting at Cheetah Club in Greensboro
A 39-year-old Greensboro man shot early Friday at the Cheetah Club on Guilford College Road has died, police said.
Officers responded about 1:20 a.m. Friday to a report of a firearm being discharged at 626 Guilford College Road and found Brandon Jaquay Crawford with a gunshot wound, police said in a news release. He was taken to a local hospital and later died, police said.
Police did not release information on what led up to the shooting or a possible motive and said they have no suspect description.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also submit tips through the P3tips app or website. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
Hope Mills man charged in Sunday shooting that led to death of Greensboro man
A Hope Mills man has been charged with murder and kidnapping in shooting on Whisperwood Court that led to the death of a Greensboro man.
Police said Wednesday in a news release that they arrested and charged 34-year-old Bryan Ronrekias Little in the death of 40-year-old Ivan Williamson III, who was found shot shortly after 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Whisperwood Court. He died the next day, police said.
Little is being held without bail at the Guilford County jail.
Driver charged in fatal crash Saturday on I-85 east of Greensboro
Multiple charges have been filed against a man in connection with a fatal crash on an interstate in North Carolina that investigators believe stemmed from a case of road rage, police said.
Greensboro police said in a news release on Wednesday that Ryan Casey Donlon, 27, of Greensboro was charged with careless and reckless driving and misdemeanor death by a motor vehicle.
According to police, Mickey Jason Ruiz-Vivar, 21, of Burlington was driving his Chevrolet Corvette on Interstate 85 east of Greensboro on Saturday when he lost control, crashed into the guard rail and hit a second car. Ruiz-Vivar, who police said wasn't wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from his car and was then hit by a tractor-trailer.
The driver of the other car was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The tractor-trailer driver was not hurt, according to police.
A police spokesman didn't provide details on what led investigators to conclude road rage was a factor in the crash.
