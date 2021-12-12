News Briefs

Winston-Salem nurse convicted of taking opioid painkiller from vials, replacing it with saline
A nurse at Forsyth Medical Center pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge of attempting to tamper with medical supplies, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
Emilee Kathryn Poteat, 32, of Winston-Salem entered her plea in the U.S. District Court in Greensboro.
Court documents say Poteat opened vials of hydromorphone and replaced the powerful opioid painkiller with a saline solution. She injected the drug into herself, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
Prosecutors said that Poteat knew other nurses might unknowingly administer the saline solution to patients, thinking it was a painkiller.
The offenses occurred over four months, from July 2020 to November 2020, while Poteat worked as a contract nurse in the hospital, the U.S Attorney's Office said.
Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center provided suspect vials to investigators after suspicions arose that the vials could have been tampered with, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office statement.
Poteat faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a period of supervised release and fines.
Authorities arrest High Point juvenile in connection to fatal shooting of 54-year-old Greensboro resident, police say
GREENSBORO — Authorities have arrested a second person in connection to the November shooting death of a 54-year-old Greensboro resident, police said in a news release.
On Dec. 10 officers charged a 17-year-old High Point juvenile with first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree kidnapping, two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle and conspiracy to commit robbery, according to police.
The arrest comes after authorities arrested 21-year-old Tyrik Terrell Griffin on Dec. 3. Griffin was placed in the Guilford County Detention Center without bail, charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Both arrests stem from the Nov. 29 shooting death of a Greensboro resident.
Shortly after midnight, officers responded to the 600 block of College Road and found Taha Abdalla Babeker with a gunshot wound. Lifesaving efforts were not successful and Babeker was pronounced dead on scene, police said.
Police ask anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip. Or, go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
Nearly 2,000 graduate from UNCG during commencement ceremonies
GREENSBORO — UNCG awarded about 1,975 earned degrees at the 2021 December commencement and doctoral hooding ceremonies Friday.
Both ceremonies were held at the Greensboro Coliseum. The university gave out degrees to students who graduated in August and December.
Singer-songwriter and producer Ben Folds, a Winston-Salem native, gave the keynote speech at the morning ceremony, where he also received an honorary degree. Folds, an alumnus of the UNCG School of Music, was part of the band Ben Folds Five. His work also includes solo albums and collaborative records. He is currently the artistic adviser of the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center.