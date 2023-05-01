Griddle left on in McDonald's after closing sparks blaze overnight, Burlington fire officials say

ANNETTE AYRES

Staff Reporter

BURLINGTON — A griddle that was left on in a McDonald’s after the restaurant closed late Thursday night caused a fire earlier Friday, Burlington fire officials said in a news release.

Firefighters responded at 3:37 a.m. to 1904 W. Webb Ave. and found the restaurant full of smoke and a small fire near the cooking area. No one was in the building and firefighters quickly extinguished the flames.

Firefighters then cleared smoke from the structure and looked for further hot spots. The fire was under control within minutes of the arrival of the fire department, according to the news release.

Damage was extensive to the griddle area which produced a large amount of smoke within the building. Structural damage was limited because the fire was contained to the cooking area.

Damage estimates are approximately $100,000 to the structure and contents, fire officials said. The cause was determined to be accidental.

The first Wawa in North Carolina will open on the Outer Banks

Kari Pugh, The Virginian-Pilot

Convenience and gas chain Wawa will break ground next month on its first North Carolina store — right across the street from the new Outer Banks Target.

A site plan submitted to the town of Kill Devil Hills for the new build at 1900 N. Croatan Highway calls for a 6,000-square-foot store, eight gas pumps, a canopy, 52 parking spaces and two underground tanks.

The store will be on the west side of U.S. 158 — the main thoroughfare through the beach towns of Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills and Nags Head — just south of Fifth Street and across the bypass from Target, which opened April 2. It will be the third convenience store on the same block, competing with Circle K and Speedway, which is in the process of rebranding as 7-Eleven.

It’s also one of two convenience-store favorites locating their first North Carolina stores in the Outer Banks region. On Monday, Royal Farms will open its first store in the state in Currituck County along the main route to the Outer Banks from the north.

Wawa has not announced an opening date for the Kill Devil Hills store, but company spokesperson Jennifer Wolf said executives will talk about construction updates and expansion plans across the state at the 10 a.m. groundbreaking on May 12.

The Pennsylvania-based chain operates 990 stores in six states and Washington, D.C. The closest store to the Outer Banks previously was in Chesapeake. The chain got its name from the town where it opened its first dairy operation — Wawa, Pennsylvania, in 1902. Wawa is a Native American word for Canada goose, according to the company’s website.

Singer R. Kelly moved to North Carolina prison from Chicago

BUTNER, N.C. (AP) — Singer R. Kelly was moved from a Chicago correctional center to a medium-security prison in North Carolina last month, according to federal officials.

Robert Sylvester Kelly was transferred from the Metropolitan Correctional Center Chicago to the federal correctional institution in Butner, North Carolina, on April 19, Federal Bureau of Prisons spokesperson Benjamin O’Cone said Monday via email.

The bureau doesn’t disclose the reasons for inmate transfers due to privacy, safety and security reasons, he wrote.

In February, a federal judge in Chicago sentenced the 56-year-old Grammy Award-winning R&B singer to 20 years in prison for child pornography and enticement of minors for sex. He will serve all but one of those simultaneously with a separate 30-year sentence on racketeering and sex trafficking convictions in New York.

Kelly, who has vehemently denied the allegations, rose from poverty in Chicago to become one of the world’s biggest R&B stars. Known for his smash hit “I Believe I Can Fly” and for sex-infused songs such as “Bump n’ Grind,” he sold millions of albums even after allegations about his abuse of girls began circulating publicly in the 1990s.