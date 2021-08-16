News Briefs

1 dead, 3 critically injured when tree falls on SUV in NC forest
BREVARD — One motorist died and three others were critically injured when a large oak tree in a national forest in western North Carolina fell into a road and onto their vehicle, a local fire chief said.
The tree fell midday Aug.14 on two cars traveling on U.S. Highway 276 in the Pisgah National Forest, Brevard Fire Chief Bobby Cooper told the Asheville Citizen-Times. No storm had occurred at the time, he said.
The tree pushed in the roof of a Jeep Grand Cherokee, ran it off the road and down a bank toward the Davidson River, according to Cooper.
The vehicle “had four occupants and all four were trapped. Three of them were flown out with critical injuries to Mission Hospital (in Asheville) — one was deceased,” Cooper said.
The tree hit the hood and windshield of the other car, but the two people inside were OK, Cooper said.
U.S. Forest Service spokesperson Cathy Dowd said the agency will perform an assessment in the next few days to determine why the tree — 2 feet in diameter — fell. Cooper said he believed the tree fell due to rotting at its base.
Hikers injured due to lightning strikes
LINVILLE — Four hikers were injured at one of North Carolina's most popular tourist attractions when lightning from a fast-approaching storm struck near them, a Grandfather Mountain official said.
One of the hikers — part of a group of seven walking around MacRae Peak — was taken to the hospital following Friday's strike, according to Landis Taylor with the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation.
The injuries happened on the portion of Grandfather Mountain that is designated as a state park, Taylor said. The remaining two-thirds of the mountain, which includes the iconic Mile High Swinging Bridge, is operated by the foundation. Foundation workers and local emergency officials participated in the response, according to Taylor.
MacRae Peak is located in the backcountry of the mountain. Grandfather Mountain rises 5,946 feet (1,812-meters) above sea level in Avery County, which is about 115 miles (185 kilometers) northwest of Charlotte.