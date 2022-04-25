News in Brief

NC getting $171M to cut emissions; Triad gets $2M this year

North Carolina is set to receive nearly $171 million in federal funding over a five-year period for projects aimed at reducing vehicle emissions in the state.

The money represents the state’s portion of $6.4 billion allocated through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Carbon Reduction Program, part of the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure and Investment Act approved by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden in November 2021.

The Triad will get nearly $2 million in funding through the plan this year, with more coming as the funds are distributed annually through 2026. Money will be released annually over a five-year period.

Greensboro’s 2022 allocation is more than $698,000, and High Point will get nearly $373,000. Winston-Salem is set to receive $875,770 of the money this year.

The Carbon Reduction Program will fund a range of projects designed to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from “on-road highway sources,” according to USDOT’s announcement of the funding Thursday.

Carbon dioxide, which is produced by gasoline-powered vehicles, is the leading contributor to human-caused climate change.

“As the sector generating the most carbon emissions in the U.S. economy, transportation must play a leading role in solving the climate crisis,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in the announcement. “The Carbon Reduction Program will help reduce pollution from transportation and move us closer to the President’s ambitious goal of cutting emissions in half by 2030.”

Examples of potential projects include transitioning to electric vehicles, creating bus rapid-transit corridors, and developing routes and programs for electric scooters and bicycles, USDOT said.

The plan requires states to work with regional metropolitan planning organizations to develop strategies and design projects.

North Carolina mom, boyfriend charged in children's deaths

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A North Carolina mother and her boyfriend have been charged with involuntary manslaughter after her two young children died April 23.

Rocky Mount Police say the 1-year-old girl and her 3-month-old baby brother were found unresponsive that morning and declared dead at a nearby hospital. Police have not released additional details about the circumstances of their death.

Later police arrested the mother and her boyfriend, both 21. They were each charged with involuntary manslaughter and felony child abuse.

Police said their investigation continues and that further charges are possible once the medical examiner's office completes its report.

Wildfire scorches 70 acres in western North Carolina

A weekend wildfire scorched at least 70 acres after a debris burn got out of control in McDowell County's Crooked Creek community of Old Fort.

McDowell County Ranger Weston Vandenabeele of the N.C. Forest Service said local and state crews responded to a wildfire off of Cozy Cove Road around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

The fire spread through a heavily wooded location in Old Fort on private property.

Vandenabeele said crews worked through the night, attacking the fire on the ground and in the air with a helicopter performing water drops. No structures were damaged or persons injured.

On Sunday, N.C. Forest Service workers were doing "mop-up" and considered the fire to be 100 percent contained with approximately 70 acres burned.

A neighbor in the area, who asked not to be named, sent photos and this statement to The McDowell News: "I can't say enough positive things about all the firefighting professionals who sprang into action to take care of the situation, especially N.C. Forest Service!"