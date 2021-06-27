Nick Malloy wins Lynn H. Smith Memorial Scholarship

EDEN — Nick Malloy, the son of Tom and Darlene Malloy of Eden and a 2021 Rockingham County High School graduate, has been awarded $2,000 as the 24th recipient of the annual Lynn H. Smith Memorial Scholarship.

The scholarship was formed in 1997 to both honor the memory of Lynn H. Smith and to further the education of a high school graduate from Rockingham County entering a four-year fine arts degree program.

Malloy plans to attend Appalachian State University in Boone to major in theater with a concentration in acting.

“Theater is something I have fallen in love with over the course of a few years,” he said. “It started as little but a hobby during school. But it slowly started to form into a genuine love I plan to hang on to for the entirety of my career.”

Lynn H. Smith, who passed away in 1997, was the wife of Sam Smith, Jr., and a graduate of Morehead High School, where she was a member of the glee club in the late 60’s.

She attended Mitchell College before moving to Florida to take a job as a piano player at Walt Disney World’s Polynesian Resort. Known as a true music lover, Smith eventually returned home to Eden, where she was an active part of the music program at Spray United Methodist Church and contributed to many community events.