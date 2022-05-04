No Additional Chronic Wasting Disease found in study of N.C.'s 2021-22 Deer Hunting Season

RALEIGH — Officials with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission reported on Monday that no additional positive Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) detections have been found in the 2021-2022 deer harvest since a single deer tested positive in Yadkin County in March.

During the 2021-2022 sampling season, wildlife biologists collected over 7,200 deer tissue samples across the state from hunters, meat processors, taxidermists, road kills and sick deer. The samples were sent to the Wisconsin Veterinarian Diagnostic Lab, a USDA approved laboratory, for testing.

“We are currently at a 98% return,” said Brad Howard, wildlife management division chief with the Wildlife Commission. “We are still collecting samples from roadkill, depredation harvest and late submissions, but we feel confident enough with these results to move forward and focus our CWD response plan efforts in Yadkin County and the surrounding areas.”

The Wildlife Commission has initiated temporary rules to specify requirements necessary to improve CWD testing efforts and reduce human-assisted spread of CWD. A public hearing to receive comments on the proposed rules will be held May 12 from 7 – 9 p.m., at the agency’s headquarters at 1751 Varsity Drive in Raleigh. A virtual option will also be available via Zoom. Public comments on the proposed changes will be accepted through May 20. Details about the proposed rules and how to comment are on the agency’s proposed regulations webpage.

CWD is a fatal, transmissible spongiform encephalopathy, caused by abnormal prion proteins, that affects white-tailed deer and other cervids. For more information about CWD, visit ncwildlife.org/CWD.