No credible threat to Reidsville Middle School and Reidsville High School, officials say

REIDSVILLE A threat posted on social media prompted school officials to tighten security for several hours Monday at Reidsville Middle School and Reidsville High School, a spokesman for the Rockingham County Schools said in a news release.

Each school instituted restrictions termed "secured perimeter'' status on Monday morning during which all exterior doors were locked so no one could enter or leave the campus buildings.

But by around noon, safeguards were relaxed and the two campuses returned to normal operations, officials said.

The stepped up security followed "a concerning social medial post Monday morning, which is being investigated by the Reidsville Police Department,'' said Adam Powell, RCS spokesman.

By noon, Powell said the school district had determined there was "no credible threat at RMS and RHS'' but that police would continue to investigate the matter.