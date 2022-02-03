No injuries or damage at Reidsville recycling center after residents report hearing explosion Wednesday night, officials say

REIDSVILLE — No one was injured Wednesday night when a pressurized tank exploded during a shredding process at a local recycling center, Reidsville authorities said.

Many residents in the city's southeast area reported hearing a loud explosion and feeling the ground shake about 9:40 p.m., the Reidsville Police Department said on its Facebook page.

Police and firefighters responded to the area where calls were coming in about an explosion and soon determined it happened at Foss Recycling, 219 Watlington Industrial Drive. The business was operating later than usual because of the volume of inventory that needed recycling, according to Josh Farmer, who is Reidsville's fire marshal and assistant chief.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Farmer said no one was injured and the explosion did not cause a fire or damage to any equipment. It was unclear what size and type of pressurized tank caused the explosion, he said.

Rodney Cates, emergency services director for Rockingham County, also confirmed there were no injuries and no reported damage.

The tank may have inadvertently been hidden among other materials deemed safe for the metal shredder, Farmer said, adding that he did not believe the business was negligent.