No lethal drugs: Supreme Court delays execution of second death row inmate

For more than five years, state Department of Corrections director Bryan Stirling has urged state lawmakers to change the law so inmates could not use the existing language to block their executions.

“Until the law is changed, this issue will remain an obstacle in allowing us to carry out the order of the court,” Stirling said.

A bill pending in the House Judiciary Committee would allow the state to put inmates who choose lethal injection in the electric chair if the chemicals were not available.

An inmate must be electrocuted “if execution by lethal injection is unavailable,” the bill says in part.

Another death row inmate, Richard Moore, 55, also declined to make a choice of how to be put to death, and his execution, originally set for Dec. 4, was stayed. He has been on death row since 2001 for a killing during a convenience store robbery in Spartanburg County.