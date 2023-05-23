EDEN — A coalition of community members and leaders of local organizations against the Mountain Valley Pipeline Southgate Extension have organized the "No Pipeline Community Paddle'' for May 27 along the Dan River.

The free and family-friendly event will begin at the Dan River Access at 763 S. Fieldcrest Road at 11 a.m.

The event is expected to last until 5 p.m. and has already drawn registration from more than 40 paddlers from North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia, according to even organizers.

For more information, contact Kasey Kinsella, associate director of 7 Directions of Service at 617-306-6190 or at www.7directionsofservice.com.