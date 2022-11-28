No shortage of holiday spirit on Christmas tree lots around Guilford County

COLFAX — Aishah Sires knew immediately upon seeing the little Christmas tree Nov. 25 that it was going home with her.

Among the hundreds of Christmas trees available at the Piedmont Triad Farmers Market, this one caught her eye. She lifted it up like a child in her arms.

“It’s a little Charlie Brown Christmas tree,” her friend Ashley Perry said while admiring the find. “We’re going to decorate it tonight!”

The miniature tree was certainly fresher, fuller and healthier than the legendary one from the Peanuts’ classic tale of Charlie Brown’s Christmas. It was among a variety of trees being sold by mostly small growers who have set up shop at the farmers’ market as part of a longtime tradition.

Mickey Ferrell of Mocksville said he is among the small farm owners who return year after year. He estimated that this is his 27th year coming to Colfax to provide customers with fresh wreaths, centerpieces, mantel decorations, classic English kissing balls, and more.

Ferrell, who said his farm is in Laurel Springs, opened his booth Friday and anticipates his busiest days will come next weekend.

“The only thing we can really do in advance is the bows” that adorn the Christmas greenery, he said. “My wife starts those in October and can do them blindfolded.”

In Summerfield, Sunnyside Farms owner Danny Woyahn said the busiest days for his business usually are the two immediately following Thanksgiving. His trees grown in Ashe County started arriving Tuesday night to the lot on Summerfield Road.

“We started with 1,000 trees here and have probably sold more than 100 already,” Woyahn said Friday afternoon. “We also have a lot on Wendover and, between the two, sell about 2,000 trees a year.”

As far as any shortages, he said there’s no “over-abundance” of trees taller than 8 feet because they take longer to grow. He expects it may take two or three years before the supply of all tree sizes returns to normal.

As Woyahn watched returning customers pull up to the lot and greet him by name, he smiled and said that was the best part of the business.

By the number of people walking through the rows of trees during the warm, breezy afternoon, there didn’t appear to be any shortage of holiday spirit.

“We typically run out of trees each year,” Woyahn said, “so that’s a good sign.”