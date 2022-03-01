NOAA report: Sea level is rising — fast. North Carolina is especially at risk.

Flooding related to sea level rise will be more extensive in North Carolina because of its low coastal plain. As seawater seeps further inland, it will render land unusable for agriculture, impair fresh water sources and disrupt the effectiveness of septic systems.

“Salt water intrusion is a major concern for the viability of coastal areas for agriculture and septic function is much less viable if the water table rises,” Luettich said. “That’s the hidden consequence.”

Todd Miller, founder and executive director of the nonprofit North Carolina Coastal Federation, said the NOAA report offers a chilling view of the not too distant future.

“If this report is accurate, the current challenges we have with ongoing sea level rise along the coast will grow exponentially more difficult to handle,” Miller said. “This is not simply an issue of where the sea meets the land. A foot rise in sea level in 30 years means parts of our barrier islands will be severely eroded or disappear, Pamlico Sound and other barrier island protected sounds and estuaries will be transformed into unprotected bays, and estuarine shorelines and salt marshes along our mainland areas will erode dramatically and move inland.”