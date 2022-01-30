'Nobody should get away with murdering a child.' Mother of NC boy backs death penalty.

She said she had gone to church earlier that day and found him in the home they shared, unrecognizable. In tears on her front porch, Carolyn Sessoms shook with grief as she spoke, “We think he had gotten hold of something. He was hallucinating. We tried to get the gun out of his hand, but he was so strong. He was so strong.”

‘It was a lot of anger’

On Jan. 26, Parker said it was difficult to see her son’s accused slayer in person during a hearing this week.

“It was a lot of anger,” she said, “a lot of trying to hold back, keeping my mouth shut, not wanting to stand up and say something.”

A judge still must sign off on the state’s plans to pursue the death penalty, and another hearing is set for April.

Meanwhile, Parker said she supports capital punishment in the case because “I just want this to make an example. It’s been hard, period. Every single day it’s hard. We lost a 5-year-old child.”

She said she tried to reach out to Sessoms’ father, who tackled his son during the attack, but has not heard back.

“If it wasn’t for him,” she said, “I would have lost all my kids. He could have lost his own life.”