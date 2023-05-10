WINSTON-SALEM — Food Banks across the state of North Carolina announced today that they are already seeing a significant increase in the need for food among residents following the February 2023 end to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) emergency allotments.

In the 18 counties served by Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina, the organization’s partner agency network saw an increase of more than 8,000 people in the first quarter of 2023 over the last quarter of 2022, a trend that is anticipated to continue as benefits expire and inflation continues to cause financial strain.

“We are now serving 50,000 people on average each month,” said Eric Aft, Chief Executive Officer for Second Harvest Food Bank. “Looking at March of this year, compared to March of last year, we’ve seen a 44 percent increase in the number of residents coming to our network for help putting food on the table. Half of these individuals were new to our network. As families strive to navigate the loss of special SNAP supports in the face of higher rent, food, fuel, and childcare costs, our food bank and the other Feeding America affiliates serving the state are providing essential assistance that, beyond feeding bellies and fueling lives, works to protect the health of children, parents, seniors, veterans, and others, as well as the vitality of our community.”

Funding for our state’s food banks is still in negotiation as part of the General Assembly’s budget process while proposed cuts to federal nutrition programs are being discussed within the halls of the United States Congress.

“The fact is that addressing significant food insecurity in our communities will take a combination of enhanced public/private collaboration along with increased philanthropic support of our work to ensure our region’s children, families, seniors, and veterans can access the sustenance each of us needs to survive and thrive,” said Aft.

“The North Carolina food banks are incredibly thankful for support entrusted in us to do the work of hunger relief in our state, and work as good and efficient stewards of the resources we receive,” said Mike Darrow, Executive Director of Feeding the Carolinas. “The increased need for food and programming that we’re seeing currently and planning for do require additional resources and action on the part of our federal, state, and local leaders to help shape policies that support North Carolinians experiencing hunger.”

Our state’s food banks continue the work to find strategic, efficient ways to meet the urgent needs of communities while building solutions that address underlying factors driving hunger, including workforce training.

Ongoing strong community support for Second Harvest Food Bank is critical to the well-being of people and our community. Those with the heart to support their work can do so by volunteering time (https://www.secondharvestnwnc.org/volunteer); supporting ongoing community fundraisers at FeedCommunityNow.org; and signing up to receive periodic Advocacy Alerts as key pieces of legislation impacting nutrition programs move through the NC General Assembly and Congress here.

Families in need of assistance can locate food assistance programs near them at SecondHarvestNWNC.org/find-help. Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC also hosts Community Food Distributions throughout each month. The dates and locations for these can be located on the organization’s Facebook page in the Events section: https://www.facebook.com/Food.Bank.NWNC

About Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC

At Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC, we believe that everyone deserves to eat and that all communities can be healthy and hunger-free. We address both the immediate food assistance needs of families as well as the causes of poverty and food insecurity. We are the primary source of food for a network of more than 500 local food assistance programs (pantries, community kitchens, shelters, and meals programs for children and seniors) serving communities throughout 18 Northwest North Carolina Counties. We operate the nationally-recognized Providence Culinary Training Program and related social enterprises, and each day strive to address the critical connections between hunger and health, with a focus on alleviating childhood hunger, providing impactful nutrition education, advocating for policies that strengthen families, and collaborating with others to build locally relevant solutions to hunger and poverty. We are a proud member of Feeding the Carolinas and of Feeding America. Learn more about our work at SecondHarvestNWNC.org.

About Feeding the Carolinas

Feeding the Carolinas is North and South Carolina’s network of food banks working to solve hunger. Our network unites 10-member food banks to provide a healthy, adequate, and consistent food supply to every community every day. Feeding the Carolinas member food banks support more than 3,700 local charitable agencies, which provide food directly to individuals and families in need to ensure a hunger-free Carolinas. Each year, the Feeding the Carolinas network provides food to the 1.8 million Carolinians facing hunger, including over 547,000 children. Feeding the Carolinas is a unified voice regarding hunger and food insecurity by focusing on each community’s needs.