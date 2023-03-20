Profit from liquor sales at North Carolina’s government-run alcoholic beverage control stores has more than tripled in the past 10 years. There are few rules that guide how that money is spent, leaving governments to use the earnings as local leaders please.

From 2011 to 2021, profit from city- and county-run ABC boards soared by 210%, according to data from the North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission.

North Carolina is one of 17 states under a state-controlled alcohol system. In these states, the government controls the distribution and sometimes retail sales of liquor. North Carolina is the only one in which retail liquor stores are owned and operated by individual boards. The system means the majority of the millions in profit go directly to the cities, towns and counties that run the stores. Those governments are only required to track a fraction of how that money is spent.

Local profit, local decisions

The majority of profits go directly to the local governments that created the ABC boards, and a small percentage goes to towns and cities in the coverage area of the county board. In North Carolina, there are 171 boards and thousands of municipalities and counties that receive profits.

Five percent of the profit is required to be spent on law enforcement, like Alcohol Law Enforcement or local law enforcement agencies. In 2021, 6.2% of the $198 million in ABC profits were dispersed to law enforcement agencies, according to data from the NC ABC Commission.

Counties and cities must use 7% of the profit they receive for treatment of alcohol or substance abuse or research or education on alcohol or substance abuse. In 2021, 7.8% of profits went toward those causes.

In 2021, the remaining $124 million was distributed to cities, towns and counties in the ABC board districts to use at their discretion. The majority of the counties and municipalities that operate the 10 highest-earning boards in the state don’t track that spending.

Mecklenburg County’s ABC board was the top-earning board in the state, with a profit of about $30 million in 2021. After 12% of the profit is distributed as required by law, Mecklenburg County receives about half of the remaining profits. The county tracks how a quarter of the money is used. The rest is put in the county’s general fund, to be used at the discretion of the county’s leaders, according to the county’s budget office. A quarter of the profit is used to pay the county’s debt. Another 2% goes to small towns and cities in the county. In 2021, the remaining $6.4 million was added to the county’s general fund and can be spent without publicly reporting the details. The county said it does not specifically track how that money is spent.

Wake County’s ABC board earned $29 million, the second-highest profit. After distributions, about $2 million went to substance abuse or alcoholism programs. About $9 million went toward the county’s general fund, where it is still tracked, Wake County Chief Communications Officer Dara Demi said.

The county elects to use much of the money for health-related services, Demi said. In the fiscal year 2021, that included about $800,000 toward a drug overdose program and $5 million toward men’s and women’s recovery centers.

Other municipalities don’t track their ABC profit spending. Among the 10 most profitable boards, at least seven do not track ABC profit spending beyond the 5% for local law enforcement and 7% for treatment and education. The state’s 5-cent bottle tax is also used for treatment and education.

Merk Fenster, a professor of law at the University of Florida with expertise in government transparency, said government spending should be transparent and closely monitored.

“Visibility to the public is important to allow citizens to hold government and its officers accountable through democratic means,” he said.

Fenster said officials who understand or monitor government funds should be able to track how the money is spent.

New Hanover County received about $4.8 million from the ABC board in 2021. The county does not track how that money is used once it’s put in the county’s general fund, New Hanover County Chief Financial Officer Eric Credle said.

Greensboro, the fourth most profitable board, earned $8.7 million. The city of Greensboro received about $6.5 million, which went into the city’s general fund to be used in any way. The city does not track how the ABC profits are spent, according to the Greensboro Financial and Administrative Service Department.

The city of Asheville received $2.7 million from the city’s ABC board in 2021. The city also does not track how the money is used, Communications Specialist Kim Miller said.

Leaving spending choices up to local governments allows flexibility to address the area’s needs, said Brantley Uzzell, general manager of the Lenoir County ABC Board. Uzzell is vice president of both the North Carolina Association of ABC Boards and a state advisory committee for the NC ABC Commission.

“I think that if you limited it or said this is where (the money) has to go or send it to the state — the more places it goes, the more it gets lost in translation,” he said. “If you keep the money local you can do what’s best for your community. I can’t speak for what’s good for another county, but I know what our county needs.”

Millions in growth

The ABC profit that counties and cities are taking in is growing. In fiscal year 2010-2011, the state’s 165 boards made $63,784,948. Ten years later, in 2020-21, the number of boards grew to 171 and profit rose to $197,967,149.

Profit rose steadily over the decade, with a more dramatic increase brought on during the COVID-19 pandemic, Uzzell said. When bars closed, people turned to ABC stores.

“The thing about the liquor business is in hard times and good times, it's one of those businesses that does well. During hard times, people drown their sorrows,” he said. “Needless to say, it makes good revenue.”

Over the 10-year period from 2011-21, profits have increased for every board except one: Wilkesboro. The board's profit dropped from $87,253 in 2011 to $64,259 in 2021, according to annual data.

Over the 10 years, 23 boards that were reporting losses turned things around and were profitable by 2021. One of those boards was Jones County, which Uzzell stepped in to run when the board was seeing consistent losses, he said.

The number of bottles sold has increased over the decade as well, but at a slower rate. In 2021, 64,399,170 regular-size bottles of liquor were sold in North Carolina — 60% more than in 2011.

Retail bottle prices have increased over the years, a potential explanation for the growth in profits. Wilson County ABC General Manager Larry Etheridge said the retail price of bottles has increased by 30% over the past decade. The price of liquor sold in stores is determined by the state commission, N.C. ABC Commission Chairman Hank Bauer said in an email. The prices are determined by costs from distributors, transportation, and markups determined by the state commission. Bauer said the prices have increased because of the cost of production and transportation.

The profits from North Carolina’s state-controlled system are more than double what nearby, non-control states make from liquor bottle tax collections. In 2021, South Carolina collected $70 million in taxes on liquor, excluding liquor by the drink. Tennessee brought in $84 million in the 2021 fiscal year.

The difference in profit keeps North Carolina’s system afloat, and gives little reason to change the system, alcohol control lawyer Michael Crowell said. Crowell has decades of experience working with ABC boards and state legislators on ABC laws as well as beer and wine wholesalers.

“It has turned out to be enormously profitable for the state and particularly for local governments,” Crowell said. “There's talk from time to time of getting rid of the state system and just have private retails, but probably the biggest barrier to doing that is local governments get a lot of money from ABC systems, and they employ a lot of people. So they're going to resist that.”