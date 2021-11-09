North Carolina leaders remain divided about LGBT protections

In a narrow ruling this summer, the Supreme Court sided with a Colorado baker who wouldn't bake a cake for a gay marriage, citing his Christian beliefs. But the narrow ruling left unsettled broader constitutional questions about whether religious beliefs are a valid basis for denying service to some people.

Hugh McColl, former Bank of America chairman and CEO, said North Carolina "should require no discrimination of anyone receiving a license to do business in our state."

Mark Jewell, president of the North Carolina Association of Educators, agreed.

"While we each have the right to our own religious beliefs those freedoms don't give anyone the right to discriminate against or harm other people," he said. "When businesses open their doors to the public, they must open them to everyone on the same terms. Discriminatory business practices hurt the economy overall by limiting people's spending power."

Others said business owners should have the right to follow their conscience and religious beliefs when it comes to who they choose not to serve.

"One of the founding principles of the United States was freedom of religion and as such a business owner should be allowed to exercise that faith in their businesses," said Pearl Burris-Floyd, secretary of the UNC Board of Governors.