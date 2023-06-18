On June 15, the second day of the 2023 Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) Final Leg for the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023, representatives of Special Olympics North Carolina, Major Ryan Jackson of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and Special Olympics Guilford County athlete Dustin Edmondson, carried the Special Olympics Flame of Hope through Teltow, Potsdam and Berlin, Germany.

The Special Olympics Flame of Hope was lit on June 7 in Athens, Greece, and is traveling through Germany before arriving ceremoniously at the Opening Ceremony of the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023, taking place June 17, which will air on ABC from 3-6 p.m. ET. The LETR Final Leg is being held June 14-17 in Berlin and Brandenburg, Germany. As Torch Runners, Jackson and Edmondson are promoting the message of inclusion throughout 16 German states, running alongside fellow law enforcement officers and athletes.

On June 15, highlights of the Final Leg in Germany included:

• Teltow Torch Run Reception at August-Mattausch Park, Teltow

• Teltow Torch Run – Concluded at Kleinmachnow Platz Municipal Offices

• Community Celebration in Teltow

• Potsdam Torch Run Reception at Am Alten Markt, Potsdam

• Potsdam Torch Run – Concluded at Branderburger Tor, Potsdam

• Community Celebration in Potsdam

• Travel to Olympic Stadium, Berlin

• Olympic Stadium Torch Run

This Torch Run event is called the Final Leg because it represents the culmination of Torch Run events that have occurred previously throughout the World. The Torch Run Final Leg is not only a salute to the athletes from around the World who will compete in the Special Olympics World Summer Games, but also an honor for the participating law enforcement officers and Special Olympics athletes who comprise the Torch Run Final Leg Team. Learn more about the Law Enforcement Torch Run® for Special Olympics.

About the Law Enforcement Torch Run® for Special Olympics North Carolina

The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics is an international fundraising campaign for Special Olympics. Special Olympics provides year-round sports training and competition for more than 5.4 million children and adults around the world who have intellectual disabilities. Nearly 40,000 athletes participate in Special Olympics in North Carolina, making it one of the largest Special Olympics programs in the world.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics North Carolina is officially endorsed by the International Association of Chiefs of Police, the North Carolina Association of Chiefs of Police, the National Sheriff’s Association, the North Carolina Sheriff’s Association, the International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators, the National Association of School Resource Officers, the North Carolina Association of School Resource Officers, the North Carolina Department of Justice, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety and the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction.

About Special Olympics North Carolina

Since 1968, the organization has used the transformative power of sports to improve the lives of children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Nearly 40,000 athletes in North Carolina inspire thousands of coaches, sports officials, local program committee members and event organizers involved in Special Olympics statewide. SONC offers year-round training and competition in 20 Olympic-type sports on local and state levels as well as health and wellness initiatives to improve the health status and increase access to community health resources for individuals with intellectual disabilities. Youth become agents of change through Unified Champion Schools, an education and sports-based program created by Special Olympics to build an inclusive environment among youth with and without intellectual disabilities as well as empower them to become youth leaders and create change in their community. Engage on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.