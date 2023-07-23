GREENSBORO — To become fully licensed in North Carolina, most teachers must take and pass content tests specific to the grades or subjects they teach — typically within three years of getting their initial license.

That requirement can be reassuring for parents, but state department of instruction leaders have been discovering in recent years that there’s a disconnect. Some teachers have proven themselves as effective teachers with how their students scores on state exams, they but can’t pass their own required licensure tests, even with multiple attempts. One of the biggest tripwires has been the math test for elementary classroom teachers.

Thomas Tomberlin, the state’s senior director for educator preparation, licensure and performance, said it’s become clear that requiring teachers to pass these tests, especially the elementary math test, is actually keeping some good teachers from continuing in the profession, and harming the state’s teacher pipeline.

The department, however, isn’t recommending that the state just scrap the tests, Tomberlin said.

“Everybody wants to know that their kid’s math teacher understands math,” he said.

Instead, they’d like to see the state offer additional, alternative ways that teachers could also use to demonstrate their competency to be fully licensed. One possibility, he said, could be using the teacher effectiveness ratings.

Currently, the only option for teachers who do not pass their tests in three years is to get the school board that employs them to apply for a non-renewable “limited” license for them. That allows them to continue to teach — but only in their current district — for up to another three years.

The NC Department of Public Instruction included the recommendation for alternate ways for teachers to demonstrate competency for licensure as part of a much broader package of reforms it has pitched to the General Assembly.

Tomberlin said it’s looking unlikely that the General Assembly will act on the recommendations as part of the current budget, but NCDPI is are hopeful it will happen in a future session.

In the meantime, the department announced that it is offering up to $500 per person in reimbursement to new and upcoming teachers for the costs of taking the tests.

For the elementary math tests, teachers actually have a choice of which exam to take from those offered by two different testing companies.

The Pearson test focuses mostly on ability to work math problems, including some problems more typical of middle and high school math than what’s taught in elementary school.

The Praxis test is more focused on questions about how to teach the subject.

“How to teach kids math is a different process than actually learning how to do math,” said Kerri Richardson, the department chairwoman of teacher education and higher education at UNC Greensboro. “You are having to learn how a child thinks about math.”

Richardson said the test questions are hard, but that preparing for the Praxis test can be useful for students’ preparation for teaching. UNCG, she said, holds review sessions to help students out. Most students, she said, can pass the test if they get the support to do so.

Tomberlin said he’s not sure why elementary math has stood out as difficult to pass, but his best theory is that some of the students who go into elementary education teaching didn’t do much with math in their general education portion of college, prior to their teacher education training.

Both tests, Tomberlin said, have some algebra on them.

“That may be difficult for people who haven’t been engaged in math for a while,” he said.

Prior to 2014, North Carolina required teachers to pass the tests before being issued any kind of license. The state didn’t have clear data on the people who didn’t pass their exams, because they never applied for the license.

Since then, he said, they’ve been able to compare pass rates for students who passed their content exams prior to starting teaching versus those who passed them later. The students who passed prior to starting teaching were somewhat more effective, he said, but there wasn’t much difference.

Today, he said, the pass rate for the Praxis elementary math test is about 65% and the pass rate for the Pearson elementary math test is about 47%. That’s the percent of tests that were passed, not people who passed. Perhaps surprisingly, the Pearson test was actually taken a bit more frequently than the Praxis.

The percent of people who ultimately pass at least one of the tests, including those with multiple attempts, is more like 80%, Tomberlin said. But that still leaves a good-sized group unable to become fully licensed elementary school teachers in North Carolina. For some, it’s the end of their career.

“That’s where we are starting to hear much more pushback about it,” he said, explaining they’ve been hearing both from individual educators and school districts, pointing out the teachers with great efficacy ratings who just can’t pass. “Not allowing them to continue, that’s a much different thing than not allowing them to start.”