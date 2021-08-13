North Carolina's $100 incentive campaign ignites interest in vaccine

Data collected by the state health department and shared with The Associated Press shows nearly 18,000 page loads on the incentives section of the website during the entire month of July, when the cash reward being offered was $25. But since Cooper's announcement last week, the section has seen more than 66,000 page loads — a 269% increase.

North Carolina last week held its fourth and final lottery for two separate prizes of $1 million and a $125,000 college scholarship. Its effectiveness has been less clear, given the state had continued to see waning interest in COVID-19 vaccines after the lottery was first announced in June.

“It’s hard to know exactly what combination of factors draws people in to get vaccinated, and I think one thing builds upon the other,” Cooper said in a news conference last week. “As much information as we can get out there (and) as much incentive as we can get out there, the better off that we are.”

Republican State Treasurer Dale Folwell, who was hospitalized with COVID-19 in March 2020, said in an interview Tuesday that the cash cards wouldn’t have been needed if the state had done a better job promoting the shots this past winter by recognizing geographic differences in how people view vaccines. Folwell, who has been vaccinated, opposed the lottery.