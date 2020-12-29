North Carolina's unclaimed property fund has cash, war medals — and false teeth

RALEIGH — Dale Folwell has a big Christmas stocking for North Carolinians — one stuffed with more than $900 million in cash and property.

Folwell, the state treasurer, manages the state's unclaimed property fund. It contains money returned to the state after going unclaimed in back accounts, uncollected security deposits and dividend checks as well as the long-forgotten contents of safe deposit boxes.

"As keeper of the public purse, I take my job very seriously of saving money and making money," Folwell said, "but also returning money to its rightful owner. It's just doing our job."

There are over 17 million items — either cash or property — in the fund valued at about $919 million, according to the treasurer's office.

For Mecklenburg County, for instance, there are about 1.7 million items valued at $196 million. That includes $2,556 belonging to the Carolina Panthers.

From July 1 to Nov. 30, the treasurer's office returned $24 million to its owners. Since 2017, it's given back almost $200 million.

Folwell said there's money in the fund that belongs not only to individuals but to companies and nonprofits. More than $1 million belongs to churches.

And it's not just money.