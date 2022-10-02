'Not that kind of Baptist': A Greensboro church loses a membership — and that's OK

GREENSBORO — Leaders of College Park Baptist Church thought it was odd when the Southern Baptist Convention recently sent queries about the congregation’s LGBTQ-affirming ministry. The church itself had voted to leave the conservative denomination many years ago.

But it was still on the Southern Baptist rolls. That’s when the convention’s Executive Committee voted to cut ties because of the congregation’s “affirmation ... of homosexual behavior.”

That action came 23 years after the congregation itself voted to leave the Southern Baptist Convention. However, according to the convention’s Executive Committee, it had remained on its rolls until now.

The Rev. Michael Usey of College Park said the congregation was ousted for the right reason. “It’s good when people reject you because they understand clearly who you are.”

The Executive Committee’s vote didn’t take congregation leaders completely by surprise. They’d been receiving registered letters from Southern Baptist officials in recent months, explaining that the church was still listed on its rolls and seeking more information, Usey said.

“At first, they were kind of demanding we clarify our position on homosexuality,” Usey said.

The Baptist State Convention of North Carolina, the Southern Baptists’ state affiliate, sent similar inquiries, he added.

Usey said church leaders decided not to respond, and to let the Southern Baptist Convention expel College Park if that was the decision.

“I just don’t really want to engage in that,” Usey said. “There’s hungry people in Greensboro.”

Southern Baptist churches are self-governing, so the convention can’t tell them what to do or believe. But the convention deems churches to be affiliates — in “friendly cooperation” — if they share its beliefs and support its ministries.

The convention “had no record of a request from (College Park) to disaffiliate from the SBC,” according to a statement last week from Linda Cooper, who chairs the Credentials Committee. “This church was brought to the attention of the committee. The committee inquired of the church about their desire to disaffiliate and received no response.”

The Credentials Committee then recommended the Executive Committee cut ties with the congregation, which it did.

Still, it’s not likely the expulsion will mean much to College Park’s parishioners.

When Caroline Joyce’s teenage daughter came out as a lesbian several years ago, one of the first things she did was to Google: “Can you be gay and be a Christian?”

The family was attending a conservative Southern Baptist church in the Greensboro area that considered homosexual activity to be sinful.

“We had been taught one thing, but we knew our daughter loved Jesus,” Joyce said. “She was very open with us during her struggle to figure out what was going on with her.”

Soon, Caroline and her husband began their own struggle.

Their daughter and a younger sibling found a gay-friendly church — College Park Baptist. They “started attending with our blessing because we knew if she continued attending our church, she’d be totally turned off to God,” Caroline said.

But the very thing that prompted the Southern Baptists’ disapproval is what attracted the Joyces to College Park. The parents eventually followed their children’s path and joined the congregation. They even moved from the suburbs to the city to be closer to College Park, its activities and the friends they made there.

“It really makes a difference when you hear from the pulpit and hear in the hallway that God loves everybody,” Caroline said.

She said their daughter eventually grew up to become a minister.

The convention has in recent years declared a small number of congregations to not be in “friendly cooperation” if they are LGBTQ-affirming. The denomination has similarly cut ties with a small number of churches for failing to adequately address sexual abuse, and last week it broke with a New Jersey church over “alleged discriminatory behavior.”

College Park Baptist Church voted in 1999 to leave the Southern Baptist Convention shortly after the organization’s annual meeting approved a doctrinal statement that a wife should “submit herself graciously” to her husband’s authority.

Usey said the church, with about 400 members, has a progressive legacy. Founded by Southern Baptists in 1906, it supported the civil rights sit-in at the downtown Woolworth’s in 1960, began ordaining women in the 1980s and became openly LGBTQ-affirming about two decades ago.

While parishioners were surprised the Southern Baptist Convention hadn’t removed the church from its roster years ago, he said the recent action “gives us an opportunity to say we’re not that kind of Baptist.”