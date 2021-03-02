Now is the time to fix the state’s broken unemployment insurance system

Address roadblocks that prevent part-time workers from receiving benefits — Thousands of workers who have had their hours cut due to the pandemic are struggling to make ends meet. North Carolina only allows part-time workers to earn up to 20% more than their benefit amount to qualify for part-time benefits. With benefits at the bottom of the country, few workers qualify. The earnings allowance should be increased, and benefits need to be increased, similar to what has been done in Idaho.

Adopt a work-sharing/short-time compensation option for employers — Work-Sharing/Short-Time Compensation allows an employer to reduce the hours of all or some workers instead of laying off a portion of the workforce. Workers with the reduced hours are then eligible for partial unemployment benefits to supplement their paychecks. For example, instead of laying off five workers, an employer can reduce the schedules of 25 workers by 20%. Approximately 30 states provide this option to their employers. The CARES Act provides $100 million in grants to states to implement, improve and promote work-sharing, while recent guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor recommends that states adopt work-sharing.