Nurses are exhausted: ‘We’ve been in this war for almost two years now’

“I’ve seen nurses that have been in the profession for a long time, longer than my 25 years, saying that we’re OK — but we’re not OK,” Douthit said. “You almost see them at the point of mental break.”

It’s hard to work when COVID-19 has disrupted your life. Since it began, Cranford must go home and confront the virus again after having it be a running theme at the office.

At home, her 5-year-old grandson asks: “Why do we have to wear masks? Why can’t I play with my friends outside? Why can’t I sit next to my friend at school?”

She tries to retain the normal aspects of her life. Eating dinner with her family after work. Or reading a bedtime story to her grandson before bed.

“Sometimes I’m so tired,” Cranford said. “But those are some of the things that I think are important to keep his life normal with the craziness out here in the world.”

When an uncle died of COVID-19, it became harder for her to go to work.

Through all this, Cranford puts on her scrubs and reports for work. Sometimes, she takes a breather in the office alone. Other times, she has to let herself shed a few tears to process the grief and stress.