Nursing advocate, healthcare reformer Bartholomew started career in Rockingham Co.

SUMMERFIELD — It was nothing less than a seismic shift in her personal life that sent Kathleen Bartholomew 3,000 miles to settle Rockingham County with five young children in the early 90s.

After two years of marriage counseling, her husband came home to the couple's Washington State home one afternoon and announced he was leaving.

Then came a cascade of bad luck. Bartholomew's workplace closed its doors, a massive pine fell on her house, and the bank tacked a foreclosure notice to the front door.

"My worst fear came true,'' she recounted during a recent visit to see family in Summerfield. "I realized I was going to be a single mother of five children under the age of 11 and living 3,000 miles away from my nearest relative.''

She told her plight to an acquaintance, who insisted on giving her a check to use for a divorce lawyer. Reluctantly, Bartholomew tracked down the recommended attorney who would change the course of her life.

Indeed, the lawyer challenged Bartholomew to become a nurse as a way to support her family. He asked her on the spot to pledge, hand on Bible, that she would complete nursing school. In return, he would accept her gift check as full payment for handling her divorce, start to finish.

Little did the barrister know he had laid the groundwork for the creation of one of the nation's top nursing advocates and health care safety experts.

Making Rockingham County Home

Summerfield was the home of Bartholomew's aunt and godmother, Genevieve Bartol, herself an accomplished nurse and former dean of nursing schools at Duke University and University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

Bartholomew made a call to Bartol, plans were set in motion and her godmother warmly welcomed the young family and helped them set up a home on her bucolic farm. Bartholomew found a course catalog for nearby Rockingham Community College in Wentworth and registered for the nursing program to honor her promise.

She excelled at RCC, and by 1994 had graduated. "I cried all the way through the ceremony,'' she said. "They weren’t tears of joy, they were just tears of relief that the hardest thing I had ever done in my life was finally over.''

Bartholomew, now 66 and a nationally celebrated speaker and consultant on workplace safety and nursing and physician relationships, began her nursing career at Reidsville's Annie Penn Hospital where she worked in nearly every capacity, she said.

Eventually, she and her three daughters and two sons, moved back to the Pacific Northwest where Bartholomew became manager of a 57-bed surgical unit at Seattle's Swedish Medical Center.

It was there that she realized her calling: to help shape a healthy culture within hospitals where honest communication between nurses and doctors was encouraged and all staff were made to feel recognized and valued.

Bartholomew saw quickly that she needed to educate staff to rethink a hierarchical system that put one worker's importance above another. Such systems stymied communication and bred fear among co-workers, Bartholomew learned.

From custodians to surgeons, everyone must feel valued, she concluded. Bartholomew saw that a staff with healthy esteem and open communication would foster better patient care and safety.

And by encouraging open communication, building a sense of community in her unit and recognizing the value of all staff, she saw benefits in spades. After six months of the practice, a housekeeper helped save a patient's life because she had the confidence to step in when she heard distress, just one of the victories Bartholomew details in her Jan. 25, 2016 TED Talk, "Lessons from Nursing to the World.''

Bartholomew's insights delight her godmother, she said. "Kathleen has lots of energy and very, very definite ideas and is always seeing things broadly,'' said Bartol, who herself studied conflict management styles and ways to measure them as part of her academic research in psychiatric nursing.

Like her aunt, Bartholomew has published research, notably in books: "The Dauntless Nurse'' and "Ending Nurse-to-Nurse Hostility.'' In 2010, she was nominated by Health Leaders Media as one of the top 20 people changing healthcare in America.

The change Bartholomew would most like to see would be the revamping of the health care system in America so that it is wellness driven rather than profit driven, she explained.

Nurses, she contends, are the very professionals to spearhead such a shift, she said, describing a health care system that would work much as a public utility.

She notes that a decade ago, nurses were asked to tackle around 160 tasks during an 8-hour shift with no duty lasting more than three minutes. Today, by contrast, nurses are expected to complete 600-plus tasks over a 12-hour shift.

It's no wonder nurses are leaving the profession, Bartholomew said, adding that employment statistics show that North Carolina will be short about 12,500 nurses by 2025.

A nurse-administered health care system styled as a public utility and emphasizing community-based care would remedy such problems, she insists. Such a model would also slash health care costs, Bartholomew contends.

"We treat humanity,'' she said. "This is all about humanity. The system we created is making Americans sicker. Give the system back to nurses and physicians. What’s it worth to you? Why can’t health care flow to us with quality and dependability that water does?