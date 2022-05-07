NWS confirms EF-1 tornado hit Rockingham County Friday night

The National Weather Service confirmed Saturday that an EF-1 tornado with winds gusts up to 110 mph struck Rockingham County on Friday night.

The tornado was about 300 yards wide with a 7.9 mile path, the weather service said.

No injuries or deaths were reported.

A survey team inspected storm damage near Wentworth on Saturday. The team concluded the twister touched down in a wooded area just southwest of Sunset View Road and headed northeast. It produced "discontinuous damage" before lifting near the intersection of Crutchfield Road and U.S. 29 Business.

The majority of direct damage was to trees snapped or uprooted, the weather service said. However, several homes had significant damage after trees fell on them. The tornado caused minor damage to a barn by tearing off roofing material.

The county on Saturday declared a state of emergency as clean up continued following the storm.