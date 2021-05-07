Official: Duke helicopter crash wreckage moved to secure site for further scrutiny

"Due to security reasons and an ongoing investigation, we cannot provide the location of the wreckage except to say it has been removed from the area,'' Duke Energy spokesman Jeff Brooks said on Friday.

Pilot Keebler and two other men, all Duke Energy employees, were conducting a routine aerial survey of power lines and vegetation when their helicopter, carrying a heavy fuel load, crashed and burst into flames around 1:30 p.m. near the Rosewood Lane residential area just off South Edgewood Road, a half mile from Freedom Park, officials said.

Both injured men are recovering at home, Brooks of Duke Energy said Friday, though he declined to disclose their names or details of their injuries. The men were conscious just after impact and managed to escape the fiery wreckage, according to Rodney Cates, director of Emergency Services for Rockingham County.

One of the men was treated and released from UNC Rockingham Health Care here the same day as the crash. The other more seriously injured passenger was air lifted to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment.

"For company policy and employee privacy reasons, we are not releasing the names of the employees,'' Brooks said in a Friday email. "They have been released from the hospital and continue to recover.''