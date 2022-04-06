Official: investigators will likely never know cause of massive blaze

REIDSVILLE — The cause of the massive March 28 blaze that destroyed the former American Tobacco Co. stemmery building will probably never be determined, emergency officials said this week, explaining the gutted structure is too unstable for investigators to safely enter.

“It is too unsafe to put people in and will be in any relevant time,” Rockingham County Emergency Services Director Rodney Cates said, explaining that officials had used drones to take aerial internal and external photos to determine the integrity of the rubble left by the blaze, which is considered the worst in recent county history.

“Any evidence that could be in there … (is) being destroyed by the weather and the elements of time,’’ he said.

“We have fulfilled our investigation according to legal statutes,” Cates said Friday.

“We relinquished the entire scene back over to the owner,” Cates said. “They accepted full responsibility and liability for the property and/or its instability.”

No injuries have been reported.

County property records show the three-story, brick-and-wood structure is owned by Tobacco Pine, LLC, a reclaimed lumber company. The late Clarence “Duck” Evans of Rockingham County, used to build with antique reclaimed wood products. His daughter, Charrisa Evans, reportedly now owns the property.

Firefighters noted that the blaze that broke out at around 3:30 a.m. on March 28 was made even stronger by the fact that wood was stored within it.

Passing train engineers and motorists reported the early morning inferno at the 90,000-square-foot facility at 125 Narrow Gauge Road. Firefighters from every county department contained the blaze by early afternoon, but crews returned to the site for several days last week to put out reignited “hot spots,’’ emergency officials said.

“It was so involved, we couldn’t put it out, but we used the water to contain the fire and keep it from spreading,” one firefighter noted.

Longtime worker laments loss of his old workplace

Otis Woodall was shocked and upset when he woke up March 28 and learned that the American Tobacco Co. stemmery building, where he had worked in for 40 years, had been destroyed by fire.

Woodall, 92, who lives just below the stemmery on Narrow Gauge Road, remembered the days of working in the brick-and-wood building where about 100 employees toiled around the clock, removing stems from tobacco leaves.

The process was a final step before sending the leaves to American Tobacco’s North Scales Street manufacturing facility to be made into cigarettes.

Woodall watched from his home as fire trucks lined the road between his house and the fenced facility to fight the huge blaze.

It saddened Woodall to know a part of his past was gone, he said.

Long-vacated, the stemmery stood within a few feet of the railroad tracks along U.S. 29 Business, adjacent to an approximately 90-acre property.