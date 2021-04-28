Officials: 3 onboard Duke Energy helicopter that crashed in Eden, two hospitalized

EDEN — Officials said there were no records of any distress calls to local agencies from the pilot of a Duke Energy Bell 429 helicopter that crashed Wednesday afternoon, leaving at least three people from the aircraft injured.
Officials did not have the names of two men who were rescued after the crash. And they weren't sure if there might be other victims still at the crash site because the aircraft was “an active fire scene,’’ Rodney Cates, director of Rockingham County Emergency Services, said at a press conference around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Cates said the helicopter crashed around 1:30 p.m. with a “heavy” fuel load in a wooded area near Rosewood Lane, a residential area near Freedom Park, and was still burning, creating hot spots and making the site difficult for emergency workers to examine closely. He said the aircraft was on the ground resting on the passenger’s side.
By early evening, officials with the Federal Aviation Administration told WGHP-Channel 8 that three people were aboard the helicopter that’s listed by Bell Aviation as weighing around 4,700 pounds. The men were doing routine power line inspection work at the time of the crash, said Duke Energy spokesman Jeff Brooks, who could not confirm whether there was a third passenger.
The two recovered victims were conscious when emergency personnel arrived at the crash site, Cates said. One of the men is being treated at UNC Rockingham Health Care here, while the other was transported around 2:45 p.m. by helicopter to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.
Firefighters sprayed a fire-blocking foam border around the crash perimeter to protect surrounding forest area, Cates said. The crash took place along the wood line of property near the Dan River Combined Cycle Station, Cates said.
While plenty of residents living in the area heard the helicopter flying low just before the crash, no homes were affected and there were no power outages, Cates said.
“I heard it go over my house and it was shaking my house it was so low,” Joe Scott of Eden said.
Shelly Horton of Eden said she was driving home to the Draper section of Eden when the helicopter flew over twice.
"I thought it was a little suspicious because I’ve never seen them fly that low for that long," Horton said. "I was driving east on Stadium Drive. It was headed north the first time it flew over and south towards the power plant when I seen it the second time. But it never occurred to me that it might be in trouble.
