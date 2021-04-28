Officials: 3 onboard Duke Energy helicopter that crashed in Eden, two hospitalized

EDEN — Officials said there were no records of any distress calls to local agencies from the pilot of a Duke Energy Bell 429 helicopter that crashed Wednesday afternoon, leaving at least three people from the aircraft injured.

Officials did not have the names of two men who were rescued after the crash. And they weren't sure if there might be other victims still at the crash site because the aircraft was “an active fire scene,’’ Rodney Cates, director of Rockingham County Emergency Services, said at a press conference around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Cates said the helicopter crashed around 1:30 p.m. with a “heavy” fuel load in a wooded area near Rosewood Lane, a residential area near Freedom Park, and was still burning, creating hot spots and making the site difficult for emergency workers to examine closely. He said the aircraft was on the ground resting on the passenger’s side.

By early evening, officials with the Federal Aviation Administration told WGHP-Channel 8 that three people were aboard the helicopter that’s listed by Bell Aviation as weighing around 4,700 pounds. The men were doing routine power line inspection work at the time of the crash, said Duke Energy spokesman Jeff Brooks, who could not confirm whether there was a third passenger.