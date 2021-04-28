Officials: Pilot killed, 2 others on board injured after Duke Energy helicopter crashes in Eden

This is a developing story. Check back at rockinghamnow.com and greensboro.com for updates.

Update 4:35 p.m.

EDEN — Officials said there were no records of any distress calls to local agencies from the pilot of a Duke Energy helicopter that crashed Wednesday afternoon, leaving at least two people from the aircraft injured.

Officials did not have the names of the two who were injured and weren't sure if there might be any other victims because there are still a lot of hotspots around the site where the Bell 429 helicopter crashed and caught fire.

Firefighters had sprayed a foam-blocking foam border around the crash perimeter to protect surrounding forest area, Rodney Cates, director of Rockingham County Emergency Services, said at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

He said the helicopter crashed about 1:30 p.m. in a wooded lot near Rosewood Lane, which is a residential area.

No homes were affected by the crash and there were no power outages, Cates said.