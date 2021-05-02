Officials: FAA, NTSB arrive to investigate Duke Energy helicopter crash that killed pilot, injured 2

EDEN — Duke Energy officials announced Friday that Army veteran Shane Keebler was the pilot who died in the fiery Bell 429 helicopter crash here Wednesday that injured two other men onboard.
“Our hearts are broken by the loss of our teammate, Shane,” said Donna Council, Duke Energy senior vice president of Duke Energy’s administrative services. “This tragic event is deeply saddening for us, particularly for his team who flew alongside him, day-in and day-out. We are keeping Shane’s family, friends, co-workers and community in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time, as well as his teammates and their families while they recover.”
Social media posts described Keebler as a well-loved friend who served in Afghanistan as a ‘’stand-up soldier.’’ Keebler’s address and age were not available Friday evening.
Duke spokesman Jeff Brooks, who did not share the names of the injured passengers, said the two men are still “recovering.’’
One was treated and released from UNC Rockingham Health Center on Wednesday, while the other was airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Hospital officials did not respond to requests for information about his condition.
On Thursday, investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board began analyzing the scorched and wooded crash site and wreckage near the residential Rosewood Lane neighborhood, said Keith Holloway, a spokesman for the NTSB in Washington, D.C. The accident took place not far from Duke’s Dan River Combined Cycle Station.
Holloway said such a crash site review typically takes up to two days.
“We have two investigators down there today, examining the scene, looking for mechanical issues, structural damage, fractures or fatigue of the metal — things that are obvious to the eye that may have contributed to the accident,’’ Holloway said.
The twin-engine helicopter went down about 1:30 p.m. with a heavy load of fuel in its tanks, burst into flames and came to rest on its right side, said Rodney Cates, director of the Rockingham County Department of Emergency Services.
The NTSB’s preliminary report on the accident involving the advanced technology helicopter with the tail number N53DE could come in about 12 days, Holloway said. The final report on the probable cause of the accident likely won’t come for about a year, which is standard, he said.
“We will review weather conditions, the pilot’s medical history and flight history, maintenance of the aircraft ... ‘’Holloway said.
After NTSB and FAA investigators have finished scrutinizing the crash site, the wreckage may be moved and held in a secure facility for further study, Holloway said.
FAA officials arrived from Raleigh to take over the crash site late Wednesday and were seeking answers to what went wrong as the trio of men did routine work, which industry experts say requires lots of flying low along the tree line amid obstacles, such as electrical towers, cable and power lines.
Their 4,700-pound helicopter was seen flying unusually low by numerous witnesses before it crashed about a half-mile from Freedom Park.
No residences were affected by the crash and there were no power outages, authorities said.
“The helicopter was engulfed in flames and firefighters worked to extinguish the flames,” Cates said in a news release late Wednesday. “Once the fire suppression was complete and the scene was safe to approach, responders located the pilot of the helicopter who was deceased.’’
Golfer George Page of Eden was with three other golfers, preparing to tee off at the first hole at Oak Hill Golf Club Wednesday afternoon when he spotted the helicopter coming in low above South Edgewood Road. “And then it disappeared ... it went straight down, nose first,’’ said Page, who called 911 from the tee.
First responders were quick to show up, Page said. “By the second hole, we saw helicopters coming in to help.’’
“We went ahead and finished our round, but for the three holes it was hard to concentrate on the golf after seeing that,’’ he said.
Authorities said they did not know from where the helicopter took off on Wednesday. There were no reports of distress from the pilot to local agencies, Cates said.
An environmental cleaning agency was also expected to visit the site on Thursday to help manage the crash site where firefighters sprayed flame-suppressing foam around the perimeter Wednesday to prevent a wildfire.
“Though this was a horrific scene and a tragedy for the pilot and his family, who will remain in our thoughts and prayers ... a Duke Energy representative stated that this was an outstanding response from the ‘Team,’ ‘’ Cates said in the release.
In addition to the NTSB and FAA, 15 state and local agencies responded to the crash.
Plenty of residents living in the area heard the helicopter flying low just before the crash, Cates said.
“It was shaking my house it was so low,” Joe Scott of Eden said.
Shelly Horton of Eden said she was driving home to the Draper section of Eden when the helicopter flew over twice.
“I thought it was a little suspicious because I’ve never seen them fly that low for that long,” Horton said. “I was driving east on Stadium Drive. It was headed north the first time it flew over and south towards the power plant when I seen it the second time. But it never occurred to me that it might be in trouble.”
Contact Susie C. Spear at sspear
@rockinghamnow.com, 336-349-4331, ext. 6140 and follow
@SpearSusie_RCN on Twitter.