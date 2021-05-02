Officials: FAA, NTSB arrive to investigate Duke Energy helicopter crash that killed pilot, injured 2

Holloway said such a crash site review typically takes up to two days.

“We have two investigators down there today, examining the scene, looking for mechanical issues, structural damage, fractures or fatigue of the metal — things that are obvious to the eye that may have contributed to the accident,’’ Holloway said.

The twin-engine helicopter went down about 1:30 p.m. with a heavy load of fuel in its tanks, burst into flames and came to rest on its right side, said Rodney Cates, director of the Rockingham County Department of Emergency Services.

The NTSB’s preliminary report on the accident involving the advanced technology helicopter with the tail number N53DE could come in about 12 days, Holloway said. The final report on the probable cause of the accident likely won’t come for about a year, which is standard, he said.

“We will review weather conditions, the pilot’s medical history and flight history, maintenance of the aircraft ... ‘’Holloway said.

After NTSB and FAA investigators have finished scrutinizing the crash site, the wreckage may be moved and held in a secure facility for further study, Holloway said.