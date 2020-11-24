Officials investigating whether jail officers did required checks before Rockingham County teen died

But it probably wouldn't have taken long for the youth to commit suicide, Collins said. "The amount of time it would take to perform such an act would be just minutes," he said.

The Mecklenburg Sheriff's Office and the state Department of Health and Human Services are also investigating. Collins said sheriff's officials will look at the results of the investigations to determine whether any changes in operation are needed at the jail.

The teenage victim had been admitted to the county jail on Friday, officials said. He had been in the custody of the state Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice.

In North Carolina, youths are placed in juvenile detention facilities based on a variety of factors — including safety, overcrowding and the ability to keep social distance. For Desmond W., Mecklenburg's Jail North was the closest facility to meet those criteria, a state Department of Public Safety spokesman said.

Collins said that he examined 15 years worth of records and found no other cases in which juveniles in the Mecklenburg jails committed suicide.