Officials: N.C. college students must get COVID-19 shot — or be tested

A&T spokesman Todd Simmons said that the university hadn't been planning on regularly testing students. Now, administrators are considering whether more testing is likely to result in a greater need for space to quarantine those who have tested positive.

Both universities have been encouraging vaccination among students prior to the start of the upcoming school year.

Vaccination data collected by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services shows children and young adults are far less likely than older residents to get vaccinated.

Less than 37% of residents aged 12 to 24 have gotten at least one COVID-19 shot, which is far below the statewide average of 59% of eligible North Carolinians at least partially vaccinated, according to state data. Meanwhile, 87% of residents 65 years of age or older have gotten one or more vaccine doses.

But a recent increase in people getting vaccinated is encouraging news for state officials. More residents came in for an initial dose last week than on any given week over the past two months.