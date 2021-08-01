Officials oppose HB91 legislation concerning Triangle Football Officials Association

The Triangle Football Officials Association (TFOA), a group of over 250 dedicated men and women with a passion for officiating, recently released a statement which adamantly opposes legislation currently moving through the North Carolina General Assembly referred to as HB91.

The TFOA officiates high school football in the greater Triangle area and function as independent contractors governed by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA).

The NCHSAA recently stated they have always operated with the highest ethical standards in the organizations 108 year history and act in the best interest of high school sports and student-athletes. One of the NCHSAA’s duties is to provide officials across the state and manage games, players, coaches, and schools fairly and equitably, while supporting positive relationships with high school athletics and North Carolina’s 400-plus member schools.

The NCHSAA has managed North Carolina’s high school officiating program throughout its history and believe HB91 will act as a detriment to this program and have stated the proposed legislation will negatively impact the retention of current officials and may create an additional burden on attracting the next generation of officials.

Despite the proposal that many educators and coaches that comprise the committee, its members would be answerable to the politicians who nominate them rather than the high schools and districts they currently represent. The NCHSAA said this will negatively affect high school athletics that making politics, and not what is in the best interests of student-athletes, the primary consideration.