Officials: Pilot dies in fiery Duke Energy helicopter crash in Eden, two passengers survive

No homes were affected by the crash and there were no power outages, Cates said.

He said they did not have information on where the helicopter had come from or where it was headed. Earlier in the day, Duke Energy confirmed the helicopter was one of the utility's, but officials did not release any details such as the number of people in the aircraft or its destination. The helicopter crashed near the Dan River Combined Cycle Station.

The two males pulled from the helicopter, which was on the ground resting on its passenger side, were "both were conscious and communicative," Cates said. He said one was taken to a local hospital, presumably UNC Rockingham Health Care, and the other was taken by medical helicopter to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.

The Bell 429, which is described as a light, twin-engine helicopter, can seat up to seven people and a pilot, according to the manufacturer's specifications.

Update 3:46 p.m.

EDEN — Duke Energy says one of its helicopters crashed this afternoon, but the utility does not have any more information on the situation.