Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Korie Dean, The News & Observer (Raleigh)

The Old Well, a UNC-Chapel Hill landmark that’s closely tied to the university’s image and is steeped in campus lore, will undergo renovations this summer to improve accessibility.

The renovations, which will begin May 30, will include adding a sloped ramp leading up to the well’s drinking fountain from the paved bricks surrounding the structure, and lowering the drinking fountain.

In its current form, the well’s fountain is only accessible by using two steps.

The new ramp will be made of granite that matches the existing base steps, and the steps will remain around most of the structure, according to renderings of the renovation. The landscape surrounding the Old Well, including trees, will remain.

The Old Well and the brick area surrounding it will be fenced off during the renovations, and some sidewalks and walkways around the well will also be closed to pedestrians.

Weather permitting, the renovations are expected to be completed by Aug. 11, per a university announcement earlier this month.

The first day of classes for the upcoming academic year at the university is Aug. 21. It is a tradition at the university for students to drink from the Old Well on the first day of each semester, with lore among students being that it ensures academic success — namely, a 4.0 GPA.

History of the Old Well

Renovations to the well this summer will mark one of a few major changes to the structure since the original well was constructed in 1795.

Originally covered by a wooden shelter, the well’s neoclassical design and rotunda date to 1897, when then-university president Edwin Alderman proposed a new design based on the Temple of Love at Versailles.

In 1954, that deteriorating structure was demolished, and the current Old Well — “a sturdier replica,” according to the university — was built in its place, using water supplied to the well’s fountain by the town of Chapel Hill.

Other changes to the well included the installation in 2001 of a valve to prevent the fountain from freezing during cold weather and repairs to three of the structure’s columns in 2019.

In recent years, the university had installed a temporary ramp to access the structure, including for important milestones in the academic year, such as the first day of classes and spring commencement. The ramp was left in place year round beginning in January 2022, while the university explored “a permanent solution,” Stephanie Berrier, UNC director of communications and marketing for finance and operations, told The News & Observer by email.

The well is also used as the image in the university’s official logo.