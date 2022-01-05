Omicron blankets region, unvaxxed the sickest, peak a month away

And UNC Health system researchers and epidemiologists expect to see further increases in patient loads throughout the month with a peak expected in early February, Barnhardt said.

About 90% of UNC Health Care’s COVID-19 inpatients are unvaccinated, Barnhardt said. And two of the three patients in the hospital’s ICU are not vaccinated.

“We still attempt to transfer our most seriously ill patients to a hospital with more specialists, such as pulmonologists,’’ Barnhardt said, describing doctors who specialize in lung care.

But she has concern, adding, “As hospitals across our state see their volumes increase, there is less availability to accept transfers at those larger facilities.’’

Asked how caregiver morale is at UNC Health, Barnhardt said, “Our staff remains dedicated, but it is difficult to see another surge emerging. The UNC Health system continues to provide resources to promote the importance of self-care. At UNC Rockingham, we have taken steps to recognize the great measures our staff has gone to as they continue to serve on the front lines of the pandemic.’’