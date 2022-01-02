Omicron infections soar in Rockingham; 25-29 age group with highest case numbers

Wright said he expects a case increase after holiday festivities of New Year’s weekend have concluded.

Booster shots aren’t perfect armor

And booster shots are not a failsafe guarantee you will dodge omicron’s microbes, Wright explained.

“As omicron becomes the common variant, we are seeing that boostered individuals are a little more protected against the virus, however, that does not mean you cannot contract the virus,’’ Wright said. “What it means is that your symptoms will be less severe ... than those unvaccinated. That said, we cannot let our guard down yet.’’

Infection close to home

Infection happens close to home and within the home, Wright said.

“Cases we are seeing are household contacts with family members outside the home. Do not be afraid to ask relatives and others that travel if they and/or anyone around them felt sick. And if so, do not visit them,’’ Wright said.

Which age group has most infection?

Rockingham Countians aged 25-49, a 42% fully vaccinated group, have shown nearly twice the number of infections as any other age group since mid-November, Wright said. Statistics from Nov. 21 through Dec. 19 show the group presented nearly 100 infections while those 18-24 report fewer than 40 during three of those weeks. The younger demographic counts 39% of its members as fully vaccinated, county records show.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.