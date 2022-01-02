Omicron infections soar in Rockingham; 25-29 age group with highest case numbers

WENTWORTH — Rockingham County’s unvaccinated are succumbing to the highly infectious omicron variant of COVID-19 and make up the majority of new cases in the county’s overcrowded and understaffed hospitals, health professionals report.
Meanwhile, the Triad’s counties have bloomed out with some of the highest infection rates in North Carolina, with Stokes and Yadkin counties holding the second- and third-highest rates among North Carolina’s 100 counties at 18.8% and 19.5 %, respectively. On Friday, Rockingham was at nearly 15%.
Test kits in short supply
Rockingham’s pharmacies are overrun with requests for at-home COVID-19 testing kits that they don’t have in stock. On Monday, CVS in Madison was waiting on a shipment managers hoped would arrive by Jan. 3. Eden and Reidsville drugstores were also sold out of kits and hoping to restock after New Year’s.
In turn, the county’s already crowded hospital emergency departments are glutted with patients seeking COVID-19 tests. And Triad hospitals have responded this week by asking people to seek such testing from their health departments, physician’s offices or urgent care centers instead. (See story on page A2)
County health departments are playing the waiting game as well, they said.
“We are waiting for state and federal direction of shipments of at-home test kits,’’ said Trey Wright, Rockingham County’s public health director, on Thursday. Meanwhile, Wright said he encourages people to order home testing kits from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services at: https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing/covid-19-test-home-collection-kit-program.
Holidays helped create surge
Holiday gatherings have played a major part in the surge of infection in Rockingham and North Carolina overall, health officials said.
Statewide, the average infection rate had soared to 22.5% on Friday. Holiday parties and get-togethers with extended family and friends created a perfect transmission ground for omicron, some 70 times more infectious than other COVID-19 variants, health officials said.
What is clear to health experts is that vaccinated and boosted individuals fare much better than the unvaccinated if they suffer breakthrough infections with omicron. Antibodies from vaccines have been shown to help blunt the effects of the virus and spare patients from hospitalization and death, studies reveal.
Annie Penn Hospital sees more inpatients
Cone Health’s Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville has witnessed a 50% increase in hospitalizations since mid-November. And traffic to the Annie Penn emergency department is about 25% higher than before Thanksgiving, including non-COVID traffic, said Cone spokesman Patrick Wright.
For example, during the week before Thanksgiving, Annie Penn counted around four COVID-19 inpatients. On Thursday night, 11 COVID-19 patients filled the hospital’s beds, Wright said in an email.
And 77% of hospitalized coronavirus patients at Annie Penn have no record of having a COVID-19 vaccination, Wright said. While the exact number of patients treated in the ICU at Annie Penn was unavailable, Wright said that two-thirds of hospitalized COVID-19 patients have received supplemental oxygen.
Unvaccinated bulk of new infections
The unvaccinated of Rockingham County account for the lion’s share of new COVID-19 cases, but the hospital is “seeing a growing number of vaccinated people appear at the ED with symptoms,’’ Wright said of patients with breakthrough infections.
From Dec. 12-18, the health department found that about 94% of all new COVID-19 infections were in unvaccinated individuals, Wright said.
So far, the rural county of about 91,000 residents counts 49% of its population as fully vaccinated and 52% as having at least one shot, Wright said.
The public health director was heartened to see that in recent weeks more children aged 5-11 have been vaccinated. The number, at 297, is still too low, statistics show, at less than 4% of all kids in the age group countywide. And Rockingham County schools resume Jan. 5 without a mask mandate.
Wright said he expects a case increase after holiday festivities of New Year’s weekend have concluded.
Booster shots aren’t perfect armor
And booster shots are not a failsafe guarantee you will dodge omicron’s microbes, Wright explained.
“As omicron becomes the common variant, we are seeing that boostered individuals are a little more protected against the virus, however, that does not mean you cannot contract the virus,’’ Wright said. “What it means is that your symptoms will be less severe ... than those unvaccinated. That said, we cannot let our guard down yet.’’
Infection close to home
Infection happens close to home and within the home, Wright said.
“Cases we are seeing are household contacts with family members outside the home. Do not be afraid to ask relatives and others that travel if they and/or anyone around them felt sick. And if so, do not visit them,’’ Wright said.
Which age group has most infection?
Rockingham Countians aged 25-49, a 42% fully vaccinated group, have shown nearly twice the number of infections as any other age group since mid-November, Wright said. Statistics from Nov. 21 through Dec. 19 show the group presented nearly 100 infections while those 18-24 report fewer than 40 during three of those weeks. The younger demographic counts 39% of its members as fully vaccinated, county records show.