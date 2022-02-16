Omicron slows, but infection rate of 18% still too high

WENTWORTH — Omicron is finally slowing in Rockingham County, statistics show, yet 420 new cases were diagnosed between Feb. 8-Feb.15, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The county’s COVID-19 infection rate, which had been near 30% in recent weeks and was at 25.1% on Feb. 8, was down to 18% Tuesday, county health department records showed. The CDC estimated the rate to be just 16.37%.

Statewide, the infection rate average was 14.4% on Tuesday, nearly three times higher than the 5% recommended by the CDC as a safety benchmark.

About 71% of all North Carolinians have taken at least two shots of the COVID-19 vaccines, while in Rockingham, just 51.8% of those 5 and older have received full vaccination.

The county of 91,000 tallied 60,383 residents as having had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 44,799 as fully vaccinated, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

An encouraging trend emerged for area hospitals this week, with admissions down to six since Feb. 8. Last month, hospitals — already short-staffed — were overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients and weekly admissions as high as 20-plus.