On-demand portrayal of Joan of Arc performance planned for March

The UNC Greensboro School of Theatre is pleased to present Saint Joan by George Bernard Shaw, for on-demand streaming on March 18-20. The story follows the strength and resistance of Joan of Arc and her determination to help France with the word of God. She challenged the cowardice and lack of imagination of the establishment and, against all odds, was canonized as a Saint - but not before being burned at the stake as a religious heretic. Joan’s story still speaks truth to the world of today as women continue to be treated skeptically when voicing their truths to the powerful men of both church and state.
Director John Gulley hopes that the challenging and funny play will resonate with audiences at UNCG and beyond. “While George Bernard Shaw's St. Joan is set in 15th century France, it's surprisingly-and distressingly-relevant to today's world.” Gulley said. “It's a profoundly moving story about a young woman challenging the establishment: the government, the church, the military. It's a powerful story of a young woman challenging the sexism and misogyny of her day.” Lest audiences expect a heavy drama, Gulley reminds us that Shaw, one of the greatest English dramatists in history, was not without his sense of humor: “As with all of Shaw's plays, a spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down. Shaw makes his message more palatable with a good dose of humor. St. Joan has plenty of laughs in it—and even moments of pure farce.”
Saint Joan will be performed and filmed with social distancing. Tickets will be available for online streaming March 18-20.
Tickets for on-demand streaming are available online at www.uncgtheatre.com, by phone (336.334.4392), or in-person at the UNCG Theatre Box Office located at 406 Tate Street., Greensboro, NC 27412. The hours for operation at the UNCG Theatre Box Office are Monday-Friday 1 p.m. 5 p.m.
About the UNC Greensboro School of Theatre
The UNC Greensboro School of Theatre educates and trains students as professional artists in a wide range of theatrical specialties. Our programs include technical production, design, theatre education, performance, theatre for youth, and directing. Our rigorous BA, BFA, and MFA programs produce exemplary theatre artists with the applicable knowledge, skills, and vision to work professionally in the performing arts. With the help of the National Theatre Honors Fraternity, Alpha Psi Omega, students are furthering their experiences for service inside and outside our community. The School of Theatre is committed to creating and nurturing a diverse, engaged, and artistically well-balanced body of future professionals, performers, and teachers. Our mission is to strengthen our students’ goals, enhance their talents, lead them towards success and help them to turn passion into purpose on and off the stage.