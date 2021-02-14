On-demand portrayal of Joan of Arc performance planned for March

The UNC Greensboro School of Theatre is pleased to present Saint Joan by George Bernard Shaw, for on-demand streaming on March 18-20. The story follows the strength and resistance of Joan of Arc and her determination to help France with the word of God. She challenged the cowardice and lack of imagination of the establishment and, against all odds, was canonized as a Saint - but not before being burned at the stake as a religious heretic. Joan’s story still speaks truth to the world of today as women continue to be treated skeptically when voicing their truths to the powerful men of both church and state.