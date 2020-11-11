Once a Marine, always a Marine – David Myers fiercely proud of his service to the Corps

“We popped up all over the place together,” is the way Hopper puts it.

He said the fact the two were as closely associated as they were isn’t unusual considering how few Marines there are. The branch consists of just 182,000 active duty personnel. By contrast, the Army boasts 472,000 members.

The Marines are selective, Hopper said, and Myers is an example of the type enlistee they get as a result.

“Dave is a smart man,” Hopper said. “He made it to colonel in the Marines, which is not something that’s easy to do.”

Myers is involved in a number of organizations that benefit veterans – active with the N.C. Military Affairs Commission and a proponent of the Wounded Warriors Project.

He said that with Veterans Day fast approaching, he’s disappointed Madison won’t be able to hold its annual celebration this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. But he hopes to bring it back bigger and better in years to come.

Veterans need to be remembered, Myers said, for their sacrifices and contributions to making the nation safe and a better place.

Myers said when he settled in Madison, several people mentioned he should consider running for mayor. He’s now in his third term.