Once a Marine, always a Marine – David Myers fiercely proud of his service to the Corps

MADISON – David Myers doesn’t pretend to be doing anything other than enjoying retirement.
He lives in a beautifully restored old house in this western Rockingham County community where he serves as mayor, a part-time gig that helps him stay busy.
He and his dog can be found most mornings taking to the streets for a stroll, pausing along the way to catch up with any locals they pass.
He’s got two grown children – a daughter, Madison, and son, Chase.
After 32 years spent traveling the world as a Marine fighter pilot and commander while rising to the rank of colonel, Myers can finally step back and do what he wants, where he wants.
By most anyone’s estimation, he’s got it made.
And Myers doesn’t argue the point. But push him a bit and he’ll tell you there are times he’d give it all up for just one day back in uniform.
“I miss it,” he said. “I miss it every day.”
Myers, 61, is a walking testament to all the Marines have to offer. A native of Mayodan, he decided at an early age he was going to serve the military in some capacity.
His influences were everywhere. Numerous family members and neighbors had been involved in various military branches and conflicts.
Myers had an uncle who fought on Iwo Jima, one of the bloodiest battles of the Second World War. Conrad Alberty, a survivor of World War II’s infamous Bataan Death March, lived only a few blocks from where Myers was raised.
“There were no ifs, ands, or buts for me,” Myers said. “I was going in service.”
After graduating from Madison-Mayodan High School in 1977, he enrolled at Western Carolina University where he served two years in the school’s Air Force ROTC before deciding the Marines was the military branch for him.
He graduated college in 1981 and completed the Marine Corps’ Officer Candidates School the following year, coming out as a second lieutenant.
Naval Flight Officer Training School followed. A whirlwind career as a Marine pilot came next.
Myers estimates he’s been stationed in 25 countries. He flew 110 aerial combat missions, 35 combined in Operation Desert Storm and Operation Desert Shield, with the remainder coming in Afghanistan following the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
He served in numerous leadership positions, including commanding officer of the Green Knights, an attack squadron whose history can be traced to World War II’s Battle of Guadalcanal.
Along the way Myers bumped shoulders with Donald Rumsfeld and James Mattis, both of whom served as secretary of defense, Marine Corps Commandant Joseph Dunford and John Kelly, a four-star general and former White House chief of staff.
“I loved every minute,” Myers said of his service. “The Marines offer training, they offer education.”
He said when he talks to a young person just enlisting, he offers some advice.
“Don’t take your uniform off,” Myers said. “Don’t take a moment for granted. It goes by that fast.”
Then he snapped his fingers for emphasis.
The culmination of Myers’ career came in 2004 when he was promoted to colonel. He retired in May 2012, resulting in a transition he found a little unsettling.
“You’re in the military, you lead such a fast-paced life,” Myers said. “Suddenly, you’re out. It’s like you got off the train and find yourself thinking, ‘Now what am I going to do?’ ”
The walls of his home are decorated with photographs and mementos of his days in the military. One plaque shows an RF-4B Phantom fighter jet that Myers flew to Mach 2 (that’s 1,400 mph for any non-military types out there).
“That right there was a rocket ship,” Myers said, pointing at the jet.
Ken Hopper is a longtime friend of Myers who is also a retired Marine colonel. He’s a native of Madison who lives in Falls Church, Va.
Hopper and Myers saw a lot of one another in the Marines, deployed to the same combat zones three times.
“We popped up all over the place together,” is the way Hopper puts it.
He said the fact the two were as closely associated as they were isn’t unusual considering how few Marines there are. The branch consists of just 182,000 active duty personnel. By contrast, the Army boasts 472,000 members.
The Marines are selective, Hopper said, and Myers is an example of the type enlistee they get as a result.
“Dave is a smart man,” Hopper said. “He made it to colonel in the Marines, which is not something that’s easy to do.”
Myers is involved in a number of organizations that benefit veterans – active with the N.C. Military Affairs Commission and a proponent of the Wounded Warriors Project.
He said that with Veterans Day fast approaching, he’s disappointed Madison won’t be able to hold its annual celebration this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. But he hopes to bring it back bigger and better in years to come.
Veterans need to be remembered, Myers said, for their sacrifices and contributions to making the nation safe and a better place.
Myers said when he settled in Madison, several people mentioned he should consider running for mayor. He’s now in his third term.
Myers said the training he received in the Marines made serving as a small-town mayor manageable.
“Running a town is not that difficult,” he said. “At least nobody’s shooting at you.”
He said his goal is to leave the town in better shape than he found it. That’s not a slap at his predecessors, he said, just something he learned in the military.
“Leave things better than you found them,” Myers said. “It’s the Marine Corps way.”
