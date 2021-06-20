Once denied, school board gives Contreras more freedom to approve contracts

The now approved version of the “Budgeting and Fiscal Management” policy raised those limits to $350,000 for contracted services and $500,000 for construction and repair projects.

The superintendent will also no longer need to seek board approval for change orders on construction projects, which alters the agreed-upon work of a contract.

Sharon Contreras said as superintendent she is not actually the one that signs contracts — that’s done by her district administration. She voiced support for the change, which she said was requested by Henry.

In an interview with the News & Record prior to last week’s meeting, Henry said that she couldn’t think of an occasion where the board had voted down one of these contracts during her tenure as financial officer.

And she said she was surprised at the concerns raised by some board members, given that the school administration regularly spends far more than without a board vote for things like equipment purchases, which have no limits in either the current policy or the proposed policy change.

The board, she added, approves spending annually with the district’s budget and also regularly sanctions transfers between major categories in the budget through amendments.

