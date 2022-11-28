One dead, two injured in three separate shootings in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM — Police are investigating three separate shootings Nov. 25, including one that left a man dead.

Police Lt. Jeffrey Thompson declined to comment about the homicide case. No arrests have been made in the other two shootings, Thompson said.

Officers responded at 1:07 p.m. Friday to a reported shooting in the 600 block of Allen Street, police said.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Montre Donnell Richardson, 46, suffering from multiple gunshots in his upper torso, police said.

Richardson, who had no permanent address, was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where he died from his injuries, police said.

Richardson’s next of kin have been notified of his death, police said. Detectives are investigating the shooting, which occurred in the city’s southeastern section.

Richardson’s death is the city’s 33rd homicide so far this year, compared to 36 homicides last year, police said.

A second Winston-Salem man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Friday night in the city’s northeastern section, police said.

Officers responded at 7:02 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 3700 block of Hemlock Drive, police said. While they were going to the scene, officers learned that the victim had been taken to a local hospital.

Police later found 20-year-old Lewis Darrell King Jr. at the hospital being treated for a gunshot wound to his finger, police said.

King was standing inside a home on Hemlock Drive when a vehicle drove by and someone fired a gun into the house, police said.

A bullet struck King in his finger, police said. Officers determined that the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident.

A third local man was shot Friday night in the city’s southwestern section, police said.

Officers responded at 10:26 p.m. to a reported shooting at the Extended Stay America Suites at 1995 Hampton Inn Court, police said.

When officers arrived, they found 53-year-old Talmadge Alphonzo Jones, who had been shot twice, police said.

Jones was shot during a fight with someone he knew, police said. Jones was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his serious injuries.

A man who was fighting with Jones remained at the scene and cooperated with the officers, police said.

No charges have been filed in this case, Thompson said.

“Due to the ongoing investigation, no additional information is available to be released at this time,” police said.