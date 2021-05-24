 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One dead, two wounded by gunshots from pickup along U.S. 29 bypass in Reidsville
0 comments
spotlight top story

One dead, two wounded by gunshots from pickup along U.S. 29 bypass in Reidsville

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

REIDSVILLE — Gunshots from a red Dodge Dually pickup truck killed one person and left two others wounded Monday afternoon along the U.S. 29 bypass southbound corridor here, which runs from Barnes Street to N.C. 14, officials said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Rockingham County Sheriff's Department was investigating the incident late Monday afternoon, officials said. 

Traffic was being rerouted and the roadway was closed off around 7 p.m., according to eyewitnesses.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details at RockinghamNow.com.

Contact Susie C. Spear at sspear@rockinghamnow.com, (336) 349-4331, ext. 6140 and follow @SpearSusie_RCN on Twitter.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News