One dead, two wounded by gunshots from pickup along U.S. 29 bypass in Reidsville

REIDSVILLE — Gunshots from a red Dodge Dually pickup truck killed one person and left two others wounded Monday afternoon along the U.S. 29 bypass southbound corridor here, which runs from Barnes Street to N.C. 14, officials said.

The Rockingham County Sheriff's Department was investigating the incident late Monday afternoon, officials said.

Traffic was being rerouted and the roadway was closed off around 7 p.m., according to eyewitnesses.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details at RockinghamNow.com.

Contact Susie C. Spear at sspear@rockinghamnow.com, (336) 349-4331, ext. 6140 and follow @SpearSusie_RCN on Twitter.