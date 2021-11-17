One of Reidsville's newest mural pays homage to the Black-Owned Business District (copy)

“We had nothing but a vision,” Wilson said.

Over time, more than $15,000 was raised through community help, and the mural project was started. Census and library research was done, but some of the most helpful information for the mural came from Wilson’s 94-year-old mother, Hulene Totten, who was raised in Reidsville and had kept a journal with insightful descriptions of The Block.

“The more I learned, the more I understood this was Black people’s lives,” Wilson said of The Block. “I knew this mural project was important because so many have forgotten or don’t realize that Reidsville wasn’t always like it is now.”

As the artist worked on drafts of the panels, he sent pictures to Wilson and the committee for feedback. Wilson shared many of the photos with her mother, too.

“He’d send us pictures, and we’d have to tell him to correct things, such as the beauty shop didn’t actually look like how he depicted it, and he’d make changes,” Wilson said. “We really had fun doing it.”

The mural is mounted on poles and includes a lengthy description on the back explaining the mural and the history of The Block. Since the mural was unveiled, Wilson said she has driven herself and her mother to see it again several times.

“I hope people might build on what we have all done,” Wilson said of the mural project. “The Block was very much a part of Reidsville and is an important part this city’s history.”