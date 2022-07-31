One person killed, 2 others wounded in shooting Wednesday night in Eden, police say

EDEN — One person was shot to death Wednesday night and two others were wounded at a home on Morgan Road, Eden police said in a news release.

Police have not yet released the names of the victims.

Officers were dispatched at approximately 9:11 p.m. to the 400 block of Morgan Road about a disturbance. Lt. Jason Mayes was the first to arrive and heard arguing as he began to walk up the driveway of the home where the disturbance was reported.

Mayes then heard multiple gunshots coming from the residence, took cover and notified Rockingham County 911 communications. This prompted immediate emergency response by Eden officers and staff from the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office and the Reidsville Police Department, who turned out to assist.

Multiple people were running from the area of the gunshots and were assisted by officers to shelter in a safe area, the release said.

Two people who were shot were taken by ambulance to a local hospital. A third person was found dead in the yard of the residence, police said in the release.

Morgan Road, between Lee Street and Flynn Street, was closed earlier this week while detectives and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation Crime Scene agents worked the scene to search, locate, document and gather evidence, police said.

Detectives are interviewing people who were at the scene at the time of the shooting, authorities said in the release.

The EPD asks anyone with information to contact Det. Tyson Scales or Lt. Anthony Lovings at 336-623-9755 (24 hours), or call 336-623-9240 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Anyone wishing to provide information and remain anonymous should call Rockingham County Crimestoppers at 336-349-9683.