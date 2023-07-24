REIDSVILLE — Authorities on Monday said they are seeking a Reidsville man and have arrested another in connection with a July 17 armed robbery of two other men here.

At roughly 12 a.m. that night, Rockingham County Deputies were dispatched to Miller Chapel Road to investigate a reported armed robbery, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Two male victims, who deputies did not identify to protect their safety, were allegedly robbed at gunpoint by Alejandro Mora Almeida, 18 of 2172 U.S. 29 Business, and Gavin Blayne Johnston, 18, of 269 Irvin Farm Road.

Both men have been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and injury to personal property, the release said.

With the help of investigators from the Reidsville Police Department, the sheriff's office was able to arrest Almeida this week. He is being held in the Rockingham County Detention Center on a $100,000 secured bond, according to the sheriff's office.

Johnston, who authorities say should be considered armed and dangerous, is still at large, and the sheriff's office asks the public to share information about his whereabouts.

The two crime victims told deputies they had been out walking along the roadside when Almeida and Johnston pulled over in a red Cadillac and got out. One of the men shot a gun at the ground then pointed it at the pair and demanded their belongings, authorities said in the release.

To provide a tip to the sheriff's office, call: 336-634-3232 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockingham County CrimeStoppers at 336-349-9683.