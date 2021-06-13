Ontex's mammoth manufacturing facility in progress at SRCP

If you’ve wondered what the mammoth structure is along I-73 in southern Rockingham County, it’s Ontex Corporation’s first U.S. production site for manufacturing diapers and feminine hygiene products.

The Belgium-based manufacturer, setting up residence in Carroll Industrial Development’s South Rockingham Corporate Park, will bring $96 million in capital investment and 403 new jobs to Rockingham County once complete, according to economic development officials and the company CEO Charles Bouaziz.

Pre-pandemic, the project was due to be complete by April or May 2021. Information about a new target completion date for the factory was not immediately available. Ontex also operates manufacturing facilities in 16 other countries.